EFCC free Popular Abuja Businessman Amadi of alleged N158m financial fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has absolved an Abuja businessman, Mr. Kenneth Amadi of alleged N158m financial fraud.





Eunisell Nigeria Limited and Mr. Chika Ikenga, the employer of Amadi petitioned the anti-graft agency against the latter, accusing him of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and stealing.

It was further explained that Eunisell Limited serves as Nigerian Agents of Lubrizol USA which competes with Chevron Oronite SAS that appointed a company headed by Amadi as its Nigerian Agent.

But the EFCC in its letter signed by the Head of Intelligence and Special Operation Section, Mr. A.S.M Adache affirmed that after the commission had conducted a careful investigation into the allegations, “the allegations contained in the said petition could not be sustained.”

Not only that the EFCC absolved Amadi of the weighty allegations but also the Police, it was learnt.

Also, after a 5-month of thorough investigations, the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Abuja in its report signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ben Nebolisa Okolo stated, “allegations of breach of trust and stealing against Amadi could not be proved, therefore cannot be charged for any criminal Offence.”

The police and EFCC report followed petitions by Mr. Ikenga alleging that Amadi stole N158m Eunisell monies paid by A-Z Petroleum Products Limited while the accused was acting as a consultant to Eunisell.

In the course of discrete investigations, however, the police and EFCC reportedly contacted A-Z Petroleum Products Ltd, separately and declared in their findings, “no money was missing, instead, all monies involved in the business were paid directly to Eunisell accounts in five tranches which were acknowledged by Mr. Ikenga himself”.