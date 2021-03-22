EFCC, ICPC Will Probe Nigerians Flaunting Lifestyles They Can’t Afford — Buhari’s Aide

Lauretta Onochie, an aide to the President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, has said Nigerians who flaunt lifestyles they cannot afford offline and online will be investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

Onochie stated this via her Twitter page on Monday, saying such persons will be invited by the anti-graft agencies to explain the sources of their wealth and properties.

“Lifestyle Audit is now legal in Nigeria. Those who flaunt lifestyles they cannot afford can now be investigated by any of the graft agencies to produce evidence of the sources of their wealth. You can now be called upon to explain how you acquired certain properties. -@ICPC_PE,” she tweeted.

BreakingTimes recalls that Abdulrasheed Bawa, EFCC Chairman, said the commission will from June 1 demand the asset declaration forms of bankers.

According to Bawa, the decision was in line with the provisions of the Bank, Employees Declaration of Asset Act.