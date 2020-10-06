EFCC Kano Zonal Head Touts Need For Awareness On Antics of Fraudsters

The Head, Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,(EFCC), Sanusi Aliyu Mohammed on Monday, spoke on a one hour live programme, delivered in Hausa language, titled “Barka Da Hantsi,” as an attempt to enlighten the public on the dangers of ponzi schemes, spiritual corruption and money laundering.

According to a statement released by the EFCC, Mohammed painted a picture of how fraudsters use well-established businessmen to launder their ill gotten wealth.

Further calling on members of the public to stop patronizing ponzi schemes in whatever form they are packaged, the Zonal Head urged against deceptive copies of certificates alleged to be from Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML), saying ponzi scheme operators usually brandish those as validation from EFCC.

He explained that, SCUML certificate is just a requirement for corporate account opening in any Nigeria bank.

Mohammed assured the public during the question and answer session that the activities and operations of the EFCC are without any pressure or interference from government, disclosing that the Commission conducts its investigations based on intelligence and petitions from individuals.

Additionally, the EFCC, he said, can also launch an investigation into the activities of someone whose income doesn’t justify his or her lifestyle.

Speaking on the Federal Government’s whistle-blowing policy, the Zonal Head charged members of the public to always come forward with credible information that will assist the Commission in doing its work.

Mohammed however stressed that whistle-blowers should thoroughly verify their information before approaching the Commission, as false information to the Commission would likely attract the prosecution of the purveyor of such information.