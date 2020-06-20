EFCC: Magu Calls For Country- Wide Collaboration Against Corruption

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu on Thursday urged public collaboration and participation in the fight against corruption, economic and financial crimes in the country.

According to the EFCC’s official Twitter account, Magu emphasized the plea during a live radio phone-in programme on Rima FM 97.1 Sokoto, entitled: “Gyara Kayanka.”

Represented by the Zonal Head, EFCC Sokoto Office, Abdullahi Lawal, Magu enthused that the Commission will continue to “pursue its preventive mandate, geared at educating, enlightening and sensitising the public on the dangers of corruption as well as on the Commission’s activities”.

“We must all join hands together to fight the evil called corruption,” he stated, tasking members of the public and participants in the programme to report instances of corruption in Katsina to the EFCC as the Commission cannot do it alone.

The EFCC chairman admonished Nigerians to practice wariness at ATM points, while linking the rising spate of banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and other crimes ravaging the country to corruption.

Magu further used the platform as an opportunity to answer questions from the public relating to the Commission’s anti-corruption programmes for the youth and women.

He further addressed the Commission’s efforts against social media-related financial crimes, unsolicited text messages, ATM/POS fraud, the Commission’s handling of cash recoveries and properties, and the ‘yahoo yahoo’ scourge.