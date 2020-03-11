EFCC nabs 30-yr-old ‘fraudster’ in Lagos, seizes exotic cars, hotel [PHOTOS]

Operatives of the Economic andFinancial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Oladimeji Ogunfolaju, owner of Lakers Hotel and Lake County Entertainment in Lagos, for alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The hotel, alleged to be a haven for Internet fraudsters, is being guarded by armed security men from three security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Navy.

Ogunfolaju, 30, was reportedly arrested alongside 79 other persons.

The commission said the suspects were arrested during a sting operation on the hotel located at 29, Ebute-Igbogbo Road, Ikorodu, Lagos on Saturday, March 7, 2020, following an intensive surveillance and intelligence gathering by the commission about their alleged criminal activities.

In his statement, Ogunfolaju reportedly said he built the hotel, which houses a night club and a strip bar, from the proceeds of internet fraud.

“About 60 of the suspects have volunteered useful information, leading to further investigation. Some of the items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include exotic cars, jewelry, mobile phones and some documents. They will soon be arraigned in court.

Below are photos.