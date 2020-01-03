EFCC Obtains Court Order To Detain Shehu Sani For 14 Days

Sources in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said that the anti-graft agency has obtained a 14-day detention order against a former lawmaker, Shehu Sani. Sani is been accused of extortion by Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors. “Following the new allegations raised by the complainant against the former senator, we have obtained a court order to keep him in custody for two weeks to enable us carry out a thorough investigation into the case,” the source said. The complainant said he gave Sani $10,000 in November 2019, which he said the former lawmaker promised to pass on to EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

Dauda also accused Sani of asking for N4m to be given to Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko. “The complainant claimed that Shehu Sani asked him to bring N4m which would be given to a judge by the CJN to ensure that the case by one Abubakar against the ASD boss did not see the light of the day,” the source added. Earlier, the EFCC had asked Dauda to prove his allegations against Sani for it to be able to prosecute the former lawmaker. According to findings by SaharaReporters on Thursday, the senator was said to be working towards his release on bail after it emerged he was framed by Dauda.Sani is one of the most vocal critics of President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime – an administration that has received backlash for its hounding of opposition figures and dissident.