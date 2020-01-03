EFCC Obtains Court Order To Detain Shehu Sani For 14 Days

Sources in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said that the anti-graft agency has obtained a 14-day detention order against a former lawmaker, Shehu Sani. Sani is been accused of extortion by Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors. “Following the new allegations raised by the complainant against the former senator, we have obtained a court order to keep him in custody for two weeks to enable us carry out a thorough investigation into the case,” the source said. The complainant said he gave Sani $10,000 in November 2019, which he said the former lawmaker promised to pass on to EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.