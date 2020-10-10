EFCC Releases Obasa After ‘Falling Sick’ During Interrogation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has granted bail to the Speaker of the Lagos State House Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa who was previously detained over alleged corrupt practices.

Breaking Times gathered that the suspect after returning to the Commission’s office in Lagos, was granted bail after he complained of being sick.

He was taken to the clinic and thereafter, granted bail.

The Speaker after granted bail was asked by the Commission to report on Monday, 12th October 2020.

Meanwhile a Federal high court in Lagos granted EFCC temporal forfeiture of funds currently linked to Obasa.

EFCC after requesting from the court that the funds contained in three separate bank accounts be forfeited in its management, said the accounts were probed for offences concerning diversion of funds and money laundering.

The three accounts all bearing the name of the Speaker are domiciled in Standard Chartered Bank.

In a statement after EFCC interrogated Obasa, he said “I have no skeleton in my cupboard, I am a responsible and law abiding lawmaker”, he added.