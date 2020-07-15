EFCC Should Probe Alleged N300 million Diverted From LG Account – Kwara Governor

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have been recently asked by the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to carry out an autonomous probe into the revenue that so far has been shared to the 16 Local Government Areas till date.

In a statement issued to by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, stated that the governor has already in place, a panel consisting of diverse membership that will monitor and as well access in full how the funds were used.

“Governor AbdulRazaq wants the EFCC to probe deep by looking into the asking 16 Local government and same time ask questions on how the money that has so far been disbursed used”.

Secretary Ajakaye stated that the idea of probing the Local government is a welcomed incentive and the idea is certainly many supported by many.

The need for an investigation became a necessity, following some claims by some certain individuals,in respect to N300 million that was allegedly diverted from Local Government account.

According to the Governor, “it is never in my interest to divert revenues meant for public consumption, while adding that the Local Government should be allowed to dictate proceedings, concerning how funds is used; there also should be done with no supervision from anybody; or the State.

“When it comes to matters concerning how funds are being perpetrated and used, everyone is and should be treated same. Even people under me when caught; will be made to face the law”, he noted.

The Governor, further called for more transparency across different sectors of government, and at the same time advised all stakeholders in government to shun corruption, but should instead imbibe discipline, so the populace can learn from them.