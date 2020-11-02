EFCC Summons ex-FIRS Chairman, Babatunde Fowler Over N100 Billion Tax Fraud Allegation

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC) invited recently Babatunde Fowler, the former chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, (FIRS), over the N100 billion tax evasion allegations against Alpha Beta Consulting, a tax company.

Dapo Apara, former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Beta Consultancy, accused the company of tax evasion at the rate of N100 billion.

Apara claimed in a petition to the EFCC in 2018 that Alpha Beta, the company granted exclusive rights on behalf of the Lagos Government to track and collect Internally Generated Revenue, “has become an avenue for official corruption of government officials, a conduit pipe for major money-laundering scheme, tax evasion, among other vices.”

The ex-CEO alleged in the petition written by his counsel, Adetunji Shoyoye and Associates, that the fraud was concealed in the state by powerful politicians.

“The petition read in part,” Some influential politicians and people in society have protected and sheltered the business over the years, which made them still boast of being untouchable.

“Our client, however, feeling the need not to remain quiet again and reinforced by his conviction that President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s government is keen on combating corruption, which has been our country’s bane, is of the firm belief that it is time to reveal and open the can of worms called Alpha Beta Consulting”.