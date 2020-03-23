0 comments

EFCC To Arraign Former Head Of Service, Oyo-Ita, 8 Others

March 23, 2020
 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), will Today, arraign the immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Winnifred Oyo-Ita.

She will be arraigned before Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja.

Others to be arraigned along with Oyo-Ita are: Frontline Ace Global Services Limited; Asanaya Projects Limited; Garba Umar and his companies: Slopes International Limited; Gooddeal Investments Limited; Ubong Okon Effiok and his own company, U & U Global Services Limited and Prince Mega Logistics Limited.

