EFCC To Nigerians: Stop Sending Congratulatory Messages To Bawa

Nigerians have been warned to stop sending congratulatory messages to Adulrasheed Bawa, the newly appointed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft commission, in a Facebook post, titled “no more congratulatory messages for bawa, EFCC warns”, said it has observed the increasing number of congratulatory messages published in the print media by groups and individuals, adding that it is gradually turning into a distraction.

Bawa was confirmed by the Senate last week following his nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari and the agency noted that he was assuming the leadership of the commission at a time of great challenge.

The anti-graft agency said its new Chairman desires to hit the ground running and will not like to be distracted but needs the support of all well-meaning individuals.

Bawa appealed to his admirers who are publishing congratulatory messages on the media to channel such resources to making donations to Orphanages and Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps.

The statement reads:

“No More Congratulatory Messages for Bawa, EFCC Warns

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has observed the increasing number of messages published in the print media by groups and individuals, congratulating Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa on his well-deserved appointment as the Executive Chairman of the Commission.

“While the open exhibition of affection and solidarity may be salutary in our cultural milieu, and indeed appreciated, it is however inauspicious at this point in time and gradually turning into a distraction.

“Mr. Bawa is assuming the leadership of the EFCC at a time of great challenge and he desires to hit the ground running. What he needs from well-wishers and indeed all Nigerians, is support and prayers, and more importantly, credible information that will further the work of the Commission.

“He therefore appeals to all his admirers and well-wishers who might have the intention of demonstrating their love and support for him through paid newspaper advertisement to desist, and instead channel such resources to more worthy causes, such as making donations to Orphanages and Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps.”