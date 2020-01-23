EFCC to secure extradition of Ex-Petroleum Minister, Diezani From UK before year end

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Wednesday that it would perfect the process of securing the return of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the country to face graft charges preferred against her.

The anti-graft commission also disclosed that it would initiate a ’10 million man match’ against corruption and corrupt individuals in Nigeria, February 14, Valentine’s Day.

The acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, made the disclosure during an official visit to the Ibadan Zonal Office of the commission where he was received by the Zonal Head of EFCC, Mr Friday Ebelo, in company with other officials of the commission.

Magu, who said the agency had reviewed its operational strategy, stressed that the EFCC was engaging foreign partners to ensure that the former minister returned to the country soon.

He expressed dissatisfaction at the slow pace of investigation by the foreign partners, especially those relating to the trial of the former minister, saying she should have been released to face charges being preferred against her at home in view of the overwhelming evidences against her in Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to collaborate with the agency by providing needed information that can lead to the arrest and prosecution of corrupt individuals in the country.

Magu said, “I thank the media for being partners by collaborating with us in doing what we are doing. This year, we are going to upgrade our strategy. Rerun elections and all outstanding elections are to be concluded; we are part of it and we are going to fight vote-buying. Everybody is on our radar, so I want you to join us on that day so that we can expose the vote buyers and collect their money.

“And, if you are going there, make sure you don’t carry more than N25,000, otherwise, they will arrest you. So, we are going on with the fight against vote-buying during next Saturday’s elections in the affected states.

“We are collaborating with the Nigerians in diaspora; we are collecting a whole lot of information. We also want to collaborate Nigerians locally so that they will give us more information to exposed the looters so that they can return the loot. The whistleblower policy is still active, just that it is being slowed down because you have to go to court and exhaust all the processes.”

On Diezani, he said, “We must get her. They have no reason to keep her there. Why should you keep her without taking her to court? This is the fifth year; why should you be investigating a matter for five years and it’s a matter that is straightforward, a financial crime investigation? It is not a murder case that should linger.

“They are giving her protection for whatever reason and they are yet to disclose whatever offence she has committed. They are only relying on the evidences that we have recovered. So, they are not serious but they are our partners.

“By February 14, we shall embark on a 10million match against corruption and corrupt people.”