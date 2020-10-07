EFCC: UniIlorin Student to Face Fresh Trial For $950 Internet Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said a student from the University of Ilorin, Itanola Abdulsamad will on October, 29, 2020, face fresh trial before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin for alleged internet fraud.

This development is said to have occurred after Akinola’s switch from “guilty” to “not guilty” plea, on Tuesday, court proceeding and the consequent adjournment of the matter by the judge.

According to the EFCC, the suspect was facing prosecution by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on 10-count charges fraud to which he pleaded guilty upon his arraignment on Friday, October 2, 2020 but had to make a dramatic switch to “not guilty,” today on his re-arraignment on amended four-count charge, prompting the judge to adjourn the matter, preparatory to his fresh trial.

Preceding the defendant’s today’s switch of plea, his counsel, Adewale Olatunde, informed the court of his client’s decision to change his earlier plea. “My Lord, my client has informed me that he wants to change his plea from ‘guilty’ to ‘not guilty’. I humbly urge your lordship to allow the charge be read to the defendant for him to change his plea,” Olatunde said.

Justice Oyinloye granted the prayer of the defence counsel, which saw the defendant switch to a “not guilty” plea to the amended four-count charges.

Count two of the amended charge read: “That you, Itanola Abdulsamad, Popoola Afolami (at large) and Olayeni Yemi (at large) sometime between 2018 and 2019, at Ilorin within the judicial division of the Kwara State High Court, fraudulently induced several unsuspecting foreigners vide the internet to deliver to you digital currency from which you benefited $950 (Nine Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars) and thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 324 of the same Penal Code.”