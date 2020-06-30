EFFC: Court Jails Six “Yahoo Boys” Over Internet Fraud

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, secured the conviction of six internet fraudsters.

This information was revealed by the official EFFC Twitter account on Tuesday.

According to the Financial crimes agency, the convicts– Josiah Olafuyi, Abdul-Salam Abubakar, Blessing Opeyemi Omoyajowo, Bolaji John Alegbe and Olawale Ayorinde Abdulaliyu– were tried by Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan for fraudulent impersonation.

Abdulaliyu was sentenced to three months imprisonment; Olafuyi got four months; Abubakar and Omoyajowo got six months each, while Alegbe bagged seven months jail term.



The sixth convict, Aremu Oluwatosin Akindele, was tried by Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta and sentenced to 11 months imprisonment, which takes effect from September 1, 2019 when he was arrested.

“Aside the prison terms, the convicts are to restitute their respective victims, through the Federal Government the sums of money they defrauded them, as well as forfeit to the government, all items recovered from them”, the EFCC statement said.