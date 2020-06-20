Egypt Petitions UN Security Council To Intervene In Talks On $4 Billion Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam

Egypt has called on the United Nations Security Council’s interventions as negotiations with Ethiopia stalled this week on the $4 Billion hydroelectric Grand Renaissance Dam being built be Ethiopia on the Blue Nile.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry annouced : ” The Arab Republic of Egypt took this decision in light of the stalled negotiations that took place recently on the Renaissance Dam as a result of Ethiopian stances that are not positive”.

The recent negotiations between both nations began on June 9th via teleconference following an earlier round of negotiations in February which also hit a dead end.

Egypt fears completion of the Dam will reduce its fresh water supply as it relies on the bile for most of its fresh water.

Egypt wants to resolve disputes relating with minimum flows of the Nile before the Dam is completed. Ethiopia hopes to become a more net exporter of Electricity with completion of the dam.