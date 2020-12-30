Egypt Sentences 168 Terrorists To Life Imprisonment

By Onwuka Gerald

Egypt’s military court has on Tuesday sentenced 168 terrorists to life imprisonment over involvement with the Wilayat Sinai terrorist group, which are responsible for carrying out 63 terror attacks in the Sinai Peninsula region.

Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper reported that other 36 members of Wilayat Sinai were sentenced to 15 years in jail, saying that all of those sentenced were accused committing crimes in the northern part of the peninsula.

Relatedly, the court also sentenced a total of 270 militants to prison terms ranging from 3 to 10 years and brought charges against 35 other suspects.

In another development, the Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, in November 2015, stated that the Wilayat Sinai group operating in the Sinai Peninsula was responsible for orchestrating a terrorist attack on board the Kogalymavia Airbus A321 flight that was heading from Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg.

The plane crashed over the peninsula, killing all 217 passengers and seven crew members on board.

Russia’s Federal Security Service after investigations, confirmed that the incident was a terrorist attack.