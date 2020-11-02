Egypt To Deport Seven Nigerians Who Joined #EndSARS Protest Without Permit — Dabiri-Erewa

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission stated that some Nigerians who participated in the #EndSARS protest in Egypt are going to be deported from the country.

while the protest was still ongoing on October 18 in Nigeria, some Nigerian in Egypt who protested in diaspora, were arrested in front of The Nigerian High Commission in Cairo for not having a Permit.

She added that seven of the Nigerians who participated in the protest are to be deported for not having residence permits.

“The Nigerian mission in Egypt is appealing for leniency on behalf of it’s Seven citizens to be deported” She added.

The only one who has Resident Permit will get final clearance from the Minister of Interior, Mahmoud Tawfik after signing an undertaking not to get involved in unauthorized activities while still in the country.

After signing an undertaking not go against laws of Egypt. The Nigerian mission in Egypt is still appealing for leniency on behalf of the seven slated for deportation — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) November 2, 2020