Ehilebo Advises Buhari To Read PDP’s Statements For Solution To Nigeria’s Problems

By Seun Adeuyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has been offered some advice on how to tackle the numerous challenges facing the country.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Head of New Media, Barr. Anthony Ehilebo, offered the advice when he featured as a guest on Channels Tv’s Sunday Politics.

According to Ehilebo, the solutions to the nation’s problems lie in the statements issued in the past by Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary.

His words, “I will urge Mr President to go and read all the speeches issued by the spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because therein, he would find solutions to the myriad of problems that Nigeria currently faces.

“Don’t forget that this is the third time Nigeria is going into recession under this same person and it leads one to wonder where exactly we are headed as a country.”

When quizzed on the New Year speech of President Buhari, Ehilebo noted that he woke up about two hours earlier but went back to sleep before the scheduled time.

He said he did not regret missing the President’s broadcast, stating that the speech lacked any direction or a sign of hope for the country.

The PDP member maintained that there would be no doubt that Nigerians were disappointed with the speech.

Ehilebo said the speech showed that the President had not been listening to anyone.

His words, “If we are looking for leadership, for now, we don’t have leadership in Nigeria, and I am very sure every Nigerian is very certain and clear of this particular fact that leadership is currently absent in Nigeria.

“If anybody was looking up to the speech of Mr President to provide succour, it is very unfortunate that rather than do that, it just was an empty speech.

“A speech that had no basis, it had no direction, it had no guarantees, no promises, it had no will; I could not see anything in that speech that was a sign of hope for Nigeria.”