Assistant Commissioner Sahiwal visits Ehsaas Program Center

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Assistant Commissioner Sahiwal Solat Hayat Wattoo visited Ehsaas Program Center where he reviewed the process of distribution of Ehsaas Cash.

He directed that the process of distribution of Ehsaas Cash should be expedited so that the women coming to the Ehsaas Center do not have to wait too long.

He further directed that transparency should be ensured in the distribution of funds under Ehsaas program so that the rightful claimant could get it. Assistant Commissioner Solat Hayat Wattoo also visited Primary Health Center 100/9L.

He checked the attendance register of the staff and reviewed the treatment facilities provided at the center and the provision of free medicines. He said that provision of basic health facilities was one of the priorities of the present government.

He reviewed the sanitation arrangements at the health center and directed that the sanitation arrangements be further improved. He directed that the service delivery should be improved and the best treatment facilities should be provided to the incoming patients.