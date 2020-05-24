Eid Al Fitr: Sanwo-Olu, Other Governors Felicitate With Nigerian Muslims.

“On behalf of my wife and entire family, I rejoice with all Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid Al Fitri”.

Traditionally, the end of Ramadan comes with fanfare and lots of celebrations with families and friends”, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said earlier today.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State joined the well wishing, felicitating with Muslim faithful on the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, in a statement issued earlier today. The governor urged Muslims to imitate a life of sacrifice, charity, and love for one another.

He stated:“On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I felicitate with our Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr after completion of the Ramadan fast, a major pillar of Islam.

“It is impressive that the Ramadan fast was observed most devotedly amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the relevant government regulations observed by the Muslim faithful in the state.

“The Holy Month of Ramadan is an opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters to deepen their relationship with Allah, promote a life of sacrifice, charity, and love for one another.

“There is no better time to show love and togetherness than now when we are joining forces in battling a common enemy. This is why it is remarkable that the bond among our people grew amid these very difficult times.”

“I urge all Muslims in Edo State to sustain these values even after the Holy month to build a prosperous and peaceful Edo State where everyone can actualise their dreams.”

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri in a statement issued by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, urged Muslims in the state to continue to thread the path of peace with everyone.

“It is on record that we have had no issues with Muslims concerning the measures and directives imposed by the state government since the fight against COVID-19 started in the state. This is very commendable.

“I urge our brothers and sisters that are Muslims to continue to pray for peaceful co-existence in our state and our country,” the governor said.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State expressed gratitude to divine acceleration of COVID19 recovery in Nigeria, while urging continuous caution and vigilance.



Governor Abiodun tweeted a few hours ago, conveying his good wishes:

“My family and I celebrate with all Muslim faithful in Ogun State on the successful end of Ramadan, and we are very grateful to Almighty Allah (SWT) for guiding us all through the Holy Month, especially during this time of a raging pandemic.

“This is an unusual time that disallows the traditional merrymaking that comes with the glorious end of the Ramadan Fast, so I urge us all to celebrate at home without gathering in large numbers”.

“I want us all, Nigerian Muslims and Christians, to be grateful to the Almighty that an increasing number of people are recovering from the virus. We should therefore continue to follow advisories on distancing, hand hygiene, face masks, lockdown, and travels”.

“As we all celebrate at home, let us for the sake of all frontline workers who have sacrificed one way or another, pray to the Almighty to bring an end to this global health crisis”.

“May we all live to witness many more years of Ramadan.

Eid-el-Mubarak! #BuildingOurFutureTogether”, he concluded.

In a similar vein, Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade has called for peace, love, and unity among Nigerians as Muslims celebrate Eid-El- Fitr which marks the end of the thirty days Ramadan Fast.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, Ayade echoed his counterparts in other states, insisting that Nigerians must use the period for a sober reflection on the state of things in the country.

He congratulated Muslims on the completion of the Ramadan fast, while urging them to remember to exercise moderation.

He emphasized the need to cater to the poor, a principle which informed his decision to exempt low-income earners from taxation, including the petty traders in Bogobiri Muslim Community.

“Ramadan is a month of sacrifice, abstinence and above all, love and care for humanity. I encourage you all to be your brother’s keeper. Look out for your neighbour in the firm belief that he too will look out for you and most importantly always use your face masks while going out to contain the Spread of Covid-19 disease”, he stated.

