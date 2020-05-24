Eid-al-Fitr: Taliban And Afghan Government Announce 3 Day Ceasefire

The Taliban announced a 3 Day Ceasefire which will commence during the Islamic Eid-al-Fitr festival which begins on Sunday.

The Taliban Spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid urged Taliban members not to carry out offensive operations against the evening and only act on self defense.

He also added that the Ceasefire was declared mainly for the Eid celebrations.

Fighting between the Taliban and Afghan Government escalated in the past few weeks.

The President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Gani said he will comply with the Ceasefire and will urge his soldiers to defend only when attacked.

He also pledged to expedite the Taliban prisoner releases and called on the Taliban to release Afghan security personnel they are holding.

The Taliban refused a Government call for a ceasefire last month as they attacked Afghan Government facilities.

Over 100 civilians have been killed the past few weeks from Taliban attacks during Ramadan according to the Afghan Government.