Eid-el- Fitr: Pray Against Criminals, ‘Desperate’ Power-Seekers — Buhari To Nigerians

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has called for prayers against the tragic incidents of kidnapping and banditry and the desperate quest for political power expressed through blackmail against the existence of the country as a united entity.

The president made the call in a goodwill message to all Nigerians and Muslims across the globe as they mark the Eid-el- Fitr, following the completion of a month of fasting.

In the message which he personally signed, the president called for unity and solidarity among all citizens particularly at a time when the country was faced with multiple challenges.

President Buhari said the problems could be surmounted when Nigerians coalesce as one.

His words: “On this blessed occasion, I wish that the Eid festival brings with it peace, safety, security, brotherhood and love amongst all.

“Unity and solidarity among all citizens, Muslims and Christians are imperative especially at a time when our country is faced with multiple challenges which are surmountable only when we come together as one.

“It is important that we remember how we share, through our faiths, common bonds that should serve to unite us and not allow ourselves to succumb to those who seek to divide us, using our two great religions, for their own selfish advantages.

“We should jointly pray against the tragic incidents of kidnapping and banditry and the desperate quest for political power expressed through blackmail against the existence of our country as a united entity.

“We must resist the temptation to retreat into our communities. I urge our political and religious leaders as well as traditional rulers to encourage our citizens to turn towards one another in love and compassion.”