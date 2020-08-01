Eid-El-Kabir Celebrations: IGP Assures Adequate Security, Intensifies Patrols

•Enjoins citizens to voluntarily obey ban on Mass Socio-Religious Gatherings

As part of efforts to ensure a crime free Eid-el Kabir celebration in the country, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, NPM, mni has directed the Commissioners of Police in all the States of the Federation and the FCT as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police in the seventeen (17) Zonal Commands to intensify confidence building patrols in all nooks and crannies of the country particularly on major highways and around critical national infrastructure.

The Nigerian Police gave out this information in a statement on Friday, as the IGP, while assuring Nigerians of adequate security, congratulated the Muslim Faithful in the country as they join other Muslims across the world to celebrate this year 2020 Eid-el-Kabir festival.

In addition, the IGP called for voluntary compliance with the ban on all mass socio-religious gathering and other prevention orders directed at protecting the citizens and checking further spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

IGP Adamu further enjoined Nigerians to cooperate with the Police, noting that the measures have become imperative due to the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.