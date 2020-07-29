Eid-El-Kabir: Emulate Boy In Viral Video And ‘Calm Down’ — Sanwo-Olu Tells Lagosians

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appealed to residents of the state to emulate a boy seen in a video making the rounds, and “calm down” even as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The little boy, in the viral video, could be seen pleading with his mother not to beat him after flouting her instructions.

Sanwo-Olu, in his Sallah message to residents of the state, shared via his Twitter handle, on Wednesday, said the boy’s gesture, carries “deeper meaning.”

He described the exchange between the mother and son as funny.

According to the governor, it reflects the challenges parents go through trying to mold their children into better individuals, saying he wants to meet the boy.

He tweeted: “Interestingly, the video inspired this special message to the good people of Lagos State because of the deeper meaning it conveys. Fellow Lagosians, we need to ‘calm down’ as we enjoy the coming holiday and festivity.”

The governor, who reminded Lagosians of the sacrifices by Prophet Ibrahim, called on them to emulate such and also demonstrate self-restraint especially as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We need to be moderate in our celebration and observe prescribed protocols towards defeating the deadly coronavirus.

“I urge every Lagosian to ‘calm down’ and not get carried away. Like the rest of the world, we are still in the middle of a pandemic and need to remain extremely careful to keep the gains of the sacrifices we have all made in the past months.

“Let’s calm down! As an aside, I would like to meet the young boy since we both now have exclusive rights to the phrasal verb ‘calm down’.”