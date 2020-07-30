Eid-El-Kabir: FCT Minister Salutes Muslim Faithfuls As They Celebrate Sallah

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Musa Bello has congratulated all Muslim faithfuls in the territory on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir even as he urged them to use the occasion to offer supplication to Almighty Allah (SWT) for a quick end to the coronavirus pandemic.

His message was contained in a press release signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA.

Bello as part of his Sallah message, reminded the Muslim Ummah that the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir is significant because it is a festival of sharing and caring for the less fortunate members of the society.

He appealed to them to use the occasion to reach out to the needy, especially those who have been negatively impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

On adherence to the COVID-19 protocols Bello said, “I appeal to residents not to be complacent about COVID-19 as it still remains a highly infectious and deadly disease adding that the protocols of facial coverings, physical distancing and regular hand washing have been put in place to safe-guard against contracting the virus.

“Non-adherence to these basic protocols, only puts more people at risk, increases the pressure on the economy and prolongs return to normal life.

“I also use this medium to express my appreciation on behalf of the FCTA and residents of the FCT, to all health and other essential workers in the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

“The FCTA and many residents of the city understand and appreciate the enormity of the sacrifices they are making in the course of the fight against the disease”.

Bello urged residents to enjoy the festivities from the safety of their homes as all recreational parks and other leisure locations remain closed.

Once more I wish all residents a memorable Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, he said.



Eid-el-Kabir is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and considered the holier of the two.

It honors the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God’s command.

Hence every year in Nigeria the Federal Government sets aside two days to allow Muslims celebrate this occasion, this year they declared Thursday and Friday as public holiday to allow them time to bond and merry with family members.