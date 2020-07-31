Eid-El-Kabir: Jonathan Congratulates Muslim Faithfuls As They Celebrate Sallah

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated all Muslim faithfuls in Nigeria as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

Jonathan in a Sallah message on his twitter handle urged Muslims to imbibe the virtues of sacrifice, faith and love.

He said, “I congratulate the Muslim Umah as they celebrate this year’s Eid el Kabir.

“I urge all to imbibe the virtues of sacrifice, faith & love which this season represents, especially now that the world and our nation are going through challenges occasioned by the COVID – 19 pandemic.

“As citizens, let us continue to work towards unity, peace, and progress during this period and beyond.

“I celebrate with all Muslim faithful on this joyous occasion of Ed el Kabir .

Barka Da Sallah”.

Eid-el-Kabir is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and considered the holier of the two.

It honors the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God’s command.

Hence every year in Nigeria the Federal Government sets aside two days to allow Muslims celebrate this occasion.

This year they declared Thursday and Friday as public holiday to allow them time to bond and merry with family members.