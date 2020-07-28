Eid-El-Kabir: Muslim Faithfuls Should Pray At Juma’at Mosques Only- FCT Minister

As Muslim faithfuls mark this year’s Sallah Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mallam Muhammad Bello has asked all Muslims to observe the Eid prayers in the premises of their neighborhood Juma’at mosques as the National Eid prayer ground would not be open for use due to the COVID -19 guidelines.



Before the the coronavirus pandemic Muslims in Abuja to mark the Sallah celebreations usually gather at the National Eid prayer ground along the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Expressway, Airport Road to observe the Eid prayers which lasts for about an hour.

In a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye he explained that the Minister had during a meeting with the FCT League of Imams Initiative led by it’s chairman Tajudeen Adigun appealed to them regulate the flow of people entering and exiting places of worship.



Bello advised Clerics to take into cognizance the guidelines as released by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 as regarding the upcoming Sallah celebrations.



He said, “There will be no Eid prayers at the National Eid prayer ground along the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Expressway, Airport Road.

“All worshippers are enjoined to hold Eid prayers in the premises of their neighborhood Juma’at mosques.

“Eid prayers should last for a maximum of one hour only between 8 am and 10 am.

“All other Eid celebrations and activities should be confined to homes as the extant guidelines on the closure of public parks, recreation, entertainment and sporting areas still subsists.

“Religious authorities are advised to regulate the flow of people entering and exiting places of worship”

Bello also stressed that all other health and safety protocols regarding places of worship as earlier issued by the FCTA remain in effect.