Eid-el-Kabir: “Use Festivity Period To Pray For Peace, Stability In The Country” – Gov Ganduje Tells Muslims

Muslims in the country have been recently called upon by the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, to use the period of Eid-el-Kabir to pray for peace and balance in the country.

Governor Ganduje made this disclosure to reporters moments after he carried out the Eid prayer at Kofar-Mata prayer ground in Kano on Friday.

According to him, “I am using this medium to call on Nigerians coming from diverse religious background to not segregate, but instead intensify efforts in praying for peace, unity, security and more importantly an end to the Coronavirus pandemic”.

He Continued by saying that Muslims all over also, should remain resolute and inculcate the culture of being compassionate, trustworthy, and become promoters of peace and unity.

The Governor stated that this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration came at an arduous time that is characterized by the havoc wreaked so far by the Coronavirus pandemic in the country and World. He added by urging residents in Kano to adhere strictly to lay down protocols of the virus, so as to remain safe from it.

Meanwhile, the Chief Imam of Kano, Prof. Sani Zahradeen through his sermon called on Muslims to pray incessantly for victory for fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. He also advised Muslims to make use of teachings of Eid-el-Kabir to promote and propel love and understanding amongst themselves.