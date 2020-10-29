Eid-El-Maulud: President @MBuhari Tasks Muslims On Honesty, Sincerity

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has urged Muslims all over the world to embrace honesty, generosity and kindness during the celebration of Eid-el-Maulud.

In a statement released via his official Twitter account on Thursday, the president said that the celebration of the Eid-el-Maulud is a time to rededicate oneself to showing love and understanding to one another.

In his words, “As Muslims all over the world mark Eid-el-Maulud, I urge us all to use the occasion to rededicate ourselves to showing love and understanding to one another.

“I urge that we exhibit patience, honesty, sincerity, kindness and generosity in all our undertakings.”

