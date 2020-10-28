Eid-el Maulud: ‘Use Celebration To Foster National Rebirth; Permanent End To Corruption, Oppression – PDP Urges Leaders, Nigerians

Nigerians, particularly leaders, were urged by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to use the Eid-el Maulud celebrations this year to spark a national revival with acts that reassure the people and strengthen the stability, unity and peaceful co-existence of our country.

This disclosure was contained in a press statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

According to him, “the party also needs all people of faith in the nation to use the opportunity to pray for guidance and the help of God to allow our nation to address its present social, economic and security challenges.

“Indeed, the celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed, Eid-el Maulud, offers us as a nation an invaluable opportunity to reposition our value system in pursuit of national unity, equality and social justice.

It also enjoins us to adhere strictly to the rule of law, respect for human rights, people’s welfare, openness, accountability and prudence in governance, while avoiding all acts of corruption and oppression.

PDP urges the Federal Government to use the opportunity of Eid-el Maulud to foster dialogue and policies that, particularly at this difficult time in our nation’s history, will restore unity and calm frayed nerves.

“Our party believes in the spirit of brotherhood among Nigerians and urges support to everyone in the country so as to ensure our nation’s stability and prosperity.

PDP further wished all Muslim believers and indeed all Nigerians a glorious celebration of Eid-el Maulud.