“Eid Fields Remain Closed, Pray At Home”— Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Ilorin On Eid-al-Fitr Celebration

As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed that Eid fields remain closed, instructing Sokoto District Heads, Village Heads and Imams of Juma’at Mosques to lead Eid-el-Fitr prayers in their respective mosques.
Abubakar said the directive is to enable the people maintain the social distancing advised by professionals in order to curtail the spread of Coronavirus pandemic across the state.
“Moreover, there should be no gathering or traditional celebration during the period, as such people should remain at their respective residences to celebrate,” he said.
Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III further instructed Muslims all over Nigeria to look out for the new moon of Shawwal 1441 AH from Friday.
Abubakar passed this announcement in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, and issued to newsmen on Thursday.
“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Friday, May 22, 2020, which is equivalent to 29th day of Ramadan 1441 AH, shallbe the day to look out for the new moon of Shawwal 1441 AH”, he said.
“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking out for the new moon and to report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan”, the statement continued.
Shawwal is the 10th month in the Islamic Calendar and the month in which Muslims celebrate Eid-al-fitr after the compulsory fasting month of Ramadan.
The Emir of llorin and Chairman, Kwara State Traditional Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has meanwhile seconded the move in Sokoto, directing all Muslims in the state to pray at home as the 2020 Eid-el-Fitr celebration draws close. This is in order to maintain social distance in compliance with the government’s directives.
Alhaji Abdullahi AbdulHameed, the Chief lmam lmale of llorin, issued the advisory on behalf of the Emir during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in llorin on Thursday.
AbdulHameed, who is also the Vice Chairman of the council of Ulama for llorin Emirate, said the directive is imperative in order to allow Muslims in the state continue to maintain social distancing.
“The giant stride at combatting the spread of Coronavirus in Kwara, His Royal Highness, Alhaji lbrahim Sulu-Gambari, in his capacity as the Vice President of the Jamatul Nasril lslam directs all Muslims to make sacrifice by keeping off from Eid praying grounds on Sallah day,” AbdulHameed said.