EidMubarak: What Do You Know About Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr, also called “Festival of breaking fast” marks the end of the Islamic holy month of fasting called “Ramadan”. This celebration by Muslims across the globe will begin on May 23 and continue until May 24, however, the dates may vary in different places depending on when the moon is sighted.

Muslims believe it was the holy month of Ramadan that Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran.

Eid al-Fitr marks the beginning of the Shawwal month which comes at the end of the Ramadan fasting. The festival of breaking fast is celebrated to show gratitude to Allah for providing strength and endurance during the Ramadan period.

Some Muslims, still see the need to fast, during Shawwal. They observe an extra six days of fasting during this period as they consider it equivalent to fasting all year round.

The Muslims believe that the period of Ramadan brings peace, harmony and prosperity to all believers who devote themselves to the month long religious ritual.

The Eid al-Fitr celebration involves prayers followed by a sermon immediately after dawn. The joy amongst the Muslim faithful is evident in their exchange of pleasantries. Elderly devotees will be heard saying “Eid Mubarak”, which means “have a blessed Eid”, and also seen distributing gifts called “Eidi” to young ones. Giving alms (“Zakat”) to the poor is also a common practise during Eid al-Fitr as it is one of the five pillars of Islam.

The Muslim faithful treat themselves and visitors to a mouth watering variety of dishes including “Seviyan”, “Haleem”, “Kebabs”, “Biryani”, and “Nihari”. They also out on new dresses during Eid.

Eid al-Fitr is not the last celebration on the islamic calendar. Not so long, comes the Eid al-Adha which is the day acknowledged in remembrance of Ibrahim being asked in his dream to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, by Allah as a sign of his faith.

Muslims sacrifice animals on this day and the meat is divided among family, friends and the needy.

Eid al-Adha which is a day’s ritual will begin on the evening of July 30, 2020, and ends on the evening of July 31, 2020.