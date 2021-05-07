Eight Unknown Gunmen Killed in Imo Police H’qrts Attack

Security operatives in Thursday night repelled an attack on the Orlu Divisional Police Headquarters in Imo State, killing eight gunmen in the process.

The yet to be identified gunmen battled men of the Police for over 3 hours. According to a source, Over 5 Vehicles were recovered from the attackers.

All efforts to reach Ikeokwu Godson Orlando, the Police Public Relations Officer were futile as he did not answer calls.

Several police officers and other security officials have been killed lately in what appears to be a coordinated attack against security agencies in Nigeria’s South-east and South-south regions.