Ekanola Elected As U I Acting VC

By Adejumo Enock

The University of Ibadan has elected Professor Babatunde Ekanola as the the Acting Vice Chancellor.

The Senate of the institution elected the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Babatunde Ekanola after a senate meeting held on Monday.

Professor Babalola defeated four other nominees after he won with 275 votes.

The appointment of the new Acting Vice Chancellor is expected to be validated after the ongoing council meeting in the University.

The Professor defeated Professor Ayo Oluleye with 80 votes, Professor Adenike Adeyemo with 13 votes, Professor Adigun Agbaje with 15 votes and Professor Gbemisola Oke with 14 votes.