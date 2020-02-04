Ekiti appoints first female Head of Service

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, has approved the appointment of Morenike Babafemi as the new Head of Service in the state.

In a statement on Monday, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode said her appointment takes effect from February 10.

Babafemi becomes the first female to head the civil service in the state.

Before her appointment, she had a stint as acting head of service before proceeding on an overseas training programme in 2019.

Babafemi was a visiting research fellow at the African Leadership Centre, School of Global Affairs, King’s College, London, United Kingdom.

“She is to take over from Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, who retires from the civil service on February 9, 2020, having attained the mandatory retirement age,” Oyebode said.

“Meanwhile, Governor Fayemi has commended Mr. Ajayi for his diligence and professionalism which has helped in repositioning the state civil service for effective service delivery.

“She started her career as an Administrative Officer with the old Ondo State Civil Service on June 30, 1987.

“She rose through the ranks to become a Permanent Secretary in October 2009 and has served as Permanent Secretary in several ministries including Ministry of Women Affairs; Ministry of Local Government; and the Cabinet and Special Services Department.”