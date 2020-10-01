Ekiti Former Governor, Fayose Says Buhari’s Administration Is Worst In Nigeria’s History

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has stated recently that the only event that would give unprecedented joy to Nigerians as they celebrate independence would be for President Muhammadu Buhari to announce resignation.

According to him, President Buhari’s administration is the worst in the long history of the Nation.

The former Governor via a message to newsmen through his Spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, commemorated Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary.

He explained also that the country is currently in a coma under Buhari’s administration.

Fayose stated that there is nothing to celebrate as the country is more than ever bedeviled with insecurity, hunger, corruption and bad governance amongst all.

“The Government must at all time be representative to the people, as the police should also be mindful that they are part and belong to the society.

“Nigerians are angry as nothing seems to be working in the country’s system, adding that the government already is worst in Nigeria’s history.

“They are upset as they can no longer sleep at night without fear of being harassed or killed by bandits or kidnappers.

Fayose added that most Nigerians are now leaving the country for search of greener pastures elsewhere, adding that at the moment, nothing seems to be working.