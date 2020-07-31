Ekiti Government Appeals To Doctors To Suspend Strike

The Ekiti State Government has appealed to the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners NAGGMDP, to reconsider their decision and suspend its strike.

The government said it would meet their demands in phases.

Commissioner of Information and Values Orientation Muyiwa Olumilua who made the appeal in a statement called on the doctors to put the people of Ekiti’s interest at heart particularly as the world is in the middle of a global pandemic.

Olumilua also denied the allegations by the doctors that the 19 general and three specialist hospitals in the state including primary health care centres are under-staffed.

According to him the state had over 300 doctors on its payroll, contrary to the situation painted by the doctors.

“There are over 300 doctors in the government’s service and more than 700 doctors cumulatively in the state.

“The government appeals to the striking doctors to reconsider their position and return to their duty posts. Continuing with this ill-timed strike will only endanger lives the more.

“It is unfortunate that despite the government’s effort to support the health sector, especially during this pandemic, members of this association have insisted on the strike.

“The timing of this strike, in the middle of a global public health crisis, borders on insensitivity.

I call on well-meaning Nigerians to appeal to the doctors not to allow themselves be pawns in the hands of political detractors” he said.

The doctors had withdrew their services after the 28-day ultimatum to the government expired.

They are protesting the nonchallant attitude displayed by the government on their demands such as wage disparity, unpaid backlog of allowances, among others.

They explained that all moves by the doctors to get the attention of government to make attempt at improving their welfare and provide conducive environment which have constituted a challenge for a decade have proved abortive.

