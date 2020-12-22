Ekiti Government Translates Amotekun, Five Other Law Into Yoruba Language

By Seun Adeuyi

In a bid to make Ekiti State people understand state laws, the Ministry of Justice has translated six laws into the Yoruba dialect, to assist in maintaining law and order.

This was made known in a statement issued on Monday, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, by the Special Assistant to the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice on Public Education and Media Communication, Mr. Olalekan Suleiman.

Among the translated laws is the Ekiti State Security Network Agency Law, 2019 establishing the Ekiti State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps.

Others include, the Ekiti State (Transition) Law, 2019 to establish arrangements for the political transfer of administration from one democratically-elected governor to another.

Another is the State Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2019, which repeals that of 2011 and incorporates the provisions of the Law to Prohibit Female Circumcision or Genital Mutilation.

Also, the Law to protect the Rights of Widows, and Violence against Persons (Prohibition) Act was translated.

Equally translated is the Ekiti State Sustainable Development Goals Law, 2019 to mainstream Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across the workings of government and to raise awareness on SDGs.

Similarly, the Ekiti State Property Protection (Anti-Land Grabbing) Law, 2019 prohibiting forceful entry, illegal occupation of landed properties, violent and fraudulent conducts in relation to landed properties and other related matters was translated to Yoruba language.

According to the statement, copies of the laws could be obtained from the Office of the Director, Law Review at the Ministry of Justice.