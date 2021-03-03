Ekiti Police Ban Use Of Covered Plate Numbers, Sirens

The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Babatunde Mobayo, has banned unlawful use of covered number plates and sirens.

The commissioner also cautioned against illegal use of siren, revolving light as well as the use of unregistered spy plate numbers in the state.

In a statement released on Monday, tagged, ‘Ekiti police ban illegal use of covered number plates, others’ by the Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu read that “The CP has deployed his officers across the state to arrest and prosecute violators of the decree.”

Abutu continued that police observed with discontent manner in which some persons cover their plate numbers which is contrary to laid down Road Traffic Act, use unauthorized and illegal siren and revolving light.

He continued that this has no doubt constituted a great threat to the security of the state as many criminals hide under these guises to execute heinous practices. ”