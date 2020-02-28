Ekiti: Policeman’s lover dies during rough sex

The police in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, have arrested a man believed to be a policeman following the death of a woman during a suspected sex romp between them on Wednesday.

Sources, who said the suspect was a policeman serving in Lagos State, explained that he came to visit the woman in her apartment on Ayese Street, Bawa Estate, Ado-Ekiti, but she was found dead on Thursday morning.

A source, who described the woman as the policeman’s lover, said the cause of death had yet to be ascertained.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the woman’s death, said the command would unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Abutu stated, “The woman died inside her room. One of her neighbours reported the case at the Oke Ila Divisional Police Station, Ado Ekiti, and policemen swung into action.

“Our detectives immediately visited the house and saw the lifeless body of the woman. The corpse has been evacuated and taken to the morgue of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.”

The police spokesman, however, said the identity of the man and his profession would be determined later.

“We have yet to know whether he is a policeman or not. Let us wait for the outcome of our investigation, which will reveal all that,” Abutu added.