Ekiti State Government Orders Mandatory Medical Assessment For Workers

By Seun Adeuyi

The Ekiti State Government has begun compulsory medical checkups for workers in the critical departments of the state’s public service.

This was made known by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Biodun Omoleye, in Ado Ekiti during an interactive session with members of staff of the Government House and Protocol Department.

According to him, workers’ wellness would no longer be overlooked since the workforce was the engine room of government.

Omoleye advised all staff in the department, especially those with medical challenges, to receive treatment early enough to prevent avoidable deaths.

“I know that many of you are very busy. Please you need to take care of your health. I have directed the Permanent Secretary that compulsory medical assessments of staff be done.

“You work under critical conditions and I urge you to take your health seriously. The year ahead will be more challenging. So, we need to be in good health, sound mind and high spirit,” the CoS said.

He advised that staff whose health could not allow them to manage certain critical schedules of duty to indicate so that they could be given less tedious schedules.

Speaking further, Omoleye assured that all workers’ outstanding allowances would be paid before the end of the year as the government had always prioritised their welfare.