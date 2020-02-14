Ekiti state House of Assembly pass Amotekun bill into law

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has passed into law the bill establishing Ekiti State Security Network Agency code-named Amotekun Corps.

Funminiyi Afuye, the Speaker of the house, announced this during the plenary today Friday February 14th and said the bill will now be transferred to the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, for assent.

According to reports, the first two stages of passing the bill to law were done on Thursday February 13th before the plenary was adjourned till today. The lawmakers, who debated the bill exhaustively in the chambers on Thursday, spoke on the appropriateness of the proposed law in view of the security challenges facing the state, region and Ekiti State.

A public hearing was also conducted on the Bill later on Thursday. At the resumed sitting on Friday, the House Committee on Security presented the committee’s report.

The report was adopted by the committee of the House, then the Bill went into the third reading, which it passed through.

