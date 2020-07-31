Ekiti State Organized Labour Set To Embark On 3-Day Warning Strike

Workers in Ekiti State have been given directives by the State’s Organised Labour to commence a three day warning strike set to begin August 3.

This was made known In a statement jointly signed by the Chairmen of NLC, Com. Kolapo Olatunde, TUC, Com. Sola Adigun and JNC, Com. Kayode Fatomiluyi on Friday.

The Labour force before now, had previously issued a fourteen day warning through a letter to the government over their owed outstanding arrears and salaries.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) all stated that the act was a means to put pressure on Governor Kayode Fayemi to succumb to their demands.

For the past ten years, the Ekiti State government and labour have been seriously locked in a cold battle over unpaid salaries of local government workers, school teachers, pensioners, teachers and civil servants.

“Other owed payments includes leave bonus from 2015 till date, promotion arrears at all levels, deductions and implementation of N30,000 minimum wage.

During Governor Ayodele Fayose’s tenure, the total outstanding arrears accumulated in which the Governor promised to settle was N57 billion.

Meanwhile labour said that the State Government are yet to attend to our the request made so far by us, like financial promotion for 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and year 2019 are yet to be materialized.

Therefore on this note, “no worker should try going to work or instruction that may emanate from any office, except those coming from the organized labour in Ekiti”, they said.