The second coronavirus patients in Ekiti State has been discharged from the isolation centre by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Ekiti State government.

“Our second COVID-19 patient tested negative the second time and was discharged from our Infectious Disease Hospital today. While thanking our team for a job well done, the job is not finished,” Ekiti State governor Kayode Fayemi said on Twitter.

