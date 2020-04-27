Ekiti: Suspected Bandits kill Councillor, Kidnap Commissioner For Agriculture, Other

On Sunday evening, suspected bandits struck along Isan Ekiti-Iludun Ekiti Road, killed a councillor with Ilejemeje council area and kidnapped the Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Folorunso Olabode, and another person.

When the incident happened, the commissioner and two others were traveling in the same car along the road.

Punch quoted a a source as saying the herdsmen accosted their victims at a bad spot along the road.

The Ekiti State Government, while confirming the incident, promised to ensure the release of those abducted.

“We hereby confirm the abduction of the Commissioner for Agriculture, Chief Olabode, by suspected bandits.

“From initial reports, the kidnappers shot one person in his entourage, the driver of the vehicle in the ensuing fracas.

“Governor Kayode Fayemi has mandated the security agencies in the state to ensure the prompt and safe release, while assuring residents that adequate measures are ongoing, to maintain the peace and security of the state,” a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, stated.