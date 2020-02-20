Ekiti to translate laws into Yoruba language

The Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Olawale.

Fapohunda, has disclosed that the state’s Ministry of Justice would soon commence the translation of the laws of Ekiti State into Yoruba Language.

Fapohunda, who made the remark yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, said laws to be translated included the recently passed law on Amotekun, which was awaiting the assent of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

According to him, the translation was in furtherance of the commitment of the Fayemi administration to its citizens’ participation in governance.

He further stated, “Given the volumes of the laws of Ekiti State, the translation will be implemented in phases. The first phase will include laws that have direct impact on the daily reality of our people.

“The Amotekun bill will be translated into Yoruba after the governor’s assent. The Ekiti State Security Network Agency Bill affects the daily lives of the people of Ekiti State, especially those in our rural communities. It, therefore, follows that this is one legislation that all of our people need to understand.

“There are many qualified academics in the Ekiti State University who specialized in the Yoruba language. We will work with them’’.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice and Solicitor-General, Ekiti State, Lawrence Ojo, commenting on the development, said there had been talks over the years on the need to translate Nigerian laws into local languages, but that little progress had been made.