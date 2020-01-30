Ekpenyong describes Akpabio as an ‘uncommon failure’, says ‘I am ashamed of him’

The Senator representing Akwa Ibom north-west, Christopher Ekpenyong, has described Godswill Akpabio as “uncommon failure”.

Ekpenyong said this on Thursday in Abuja while speaking with journalists after he was sworn in as the senator representing the district.

He defeated Akpabio, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the rerun election that was held last Saturday.

The former deputy governor said while Akpabio was governor of the state he “did nothing”.

“I’m ashamed of him. If he was investing, go to Akwa Ibom; there is nothing. When you talk of uncommon, what is uncommon or is it because he is uncommon failure?”

According to him, Akpabio became governor by accident.

“The fact that he became a governor was by accident and that is because our electoral process is porous. Thank God I have come to meet the discussion on the electoral act amendment because I am going to contribute,” he said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member accused Akpabio of trying to subvert the rerun poll.

“He felt he could go to the election without resigning, then he flew a kite that he is not contesting but he failed to know that I am veteran in this game,” Ekpenyong said.

“We went to the election and I defeated him, I had 19,000 plus votes and he had 6,000 in his local government.”