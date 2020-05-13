Ekweremmadu At 58: PDP Hails Loyal Partyman As ‘Detribalized Democrat’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has showered praises on the former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremmadu, for his outstanding patriotic roles towards the unity, stability and growth of our country.

The PDP, in a congratulatory message to Senator Ekweremmadu on his 58th birthday, described the former Deputy Senate President as a detribalized Nigerian and exceptional democrat, whose focus has always been on the development of our nation and the wellbeing of her citizens.

The statement signed by National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan read in parts:

“Indeed, our party is very proud of Senator Ekweremmadu for his unwavering dedication to our nation, as Local Government Chairman, Secretary to the Government of Enugu State, Chief of Staff to Enugu State Government House and as a Senator of the Federal Republic, where he has been playing key roles in strengthening our federal legislature to serve the interest of Nigerians.

“As Chairman of the National Assembly Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Senator Ekweremmadu led his colleagues in achieving crucial amendments to consolidate our democracy and further strengthen our national cohesion, particularly at the time our nation was at the verge of a constitutional crisis.

“Senator Ekweremmadu has also been at the forefront in the quest for legislations that entrench the rule of law, respect for human rights as well as constitutionally guaranteed equity and justice in our country.

“Furthermore, Senator Ekweremmadu has remained a loyal partyman, with unequaled commitment to our great party, despite our daunting challenges, particularly during the temporary setback of the 2015 general elections.

“As the chairman of the PDP 2015 Post Election Review Committee, Senator Ekweremmadu dedicated his intellect and resources alongside our other equally committed leaders towards the reengineering of our party, leading to PDP’s exceptional performance and victories at the polling units in the 2019 general elections, particularly the Presidential election.

“The PDP felicitates with Senator Ekweremmadu on this auspicious occasion and prays God to continue to bless him with good health, wisdom, strength and many more years of fruitful service to our great party, PDP, dear nation, Nigeria, and humanity in general.