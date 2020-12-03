El-Rufai Drums Supports For Restructuring

By Adejumo Enock

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State has reiterated his supports for restructuring, describing it as a national endeavor.

The Governor in a statement titled, “Restructuring is a national endeavor, let’s realise it together’ issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication said, “restructuring is a pragmatic imperative for a more efficient governance structure in our country. It will enable a departure from excessive centralisation, rebalance the federation and locate powers and responsibilities in the tier of government best able to effectively discharge them.

“Pragmatism advises cooperation in attaining this collective endeavour. However, recent comments from some regional groupings make it difficult to escape the suspicion that certain persons regard the realisation of restructuring as a moment of peril.

“They appear to fear that the possibility of restructuring being actualised may erode their political viability or remove a platform for grandstanding. We assure them that they can always find new causes to pursue, post-restructuring, like working with others to ensure that the newly devolved governance structures work efficiently across the federation to deliver better outcomes for all our people”.

El-Rufai who said certain persons are afraid that the possibility of restructuring might erode their political viability added that “states and interest groups that wish to advance restructuring can persuade any of their federal legislators to present the draft bills in the report of the APC True Federalism Committee, for instance, or any other relevant draft legislation for consideration and passage by the federal legislature. This is the productive direction to consider, rather than revel in idle doubt and pessimism when the national interest is calling for active engagement.

Similarly, the Governor said “There is no extra-constitutional route to resolving a constitutional matter on which there exists reasonable consensus and for which draft bills have been prepared. As a body of Nigerians elected from constituencies across the country, the National Assembly is the veritable constitutional conference. Therefore, it is not helpful to seek to traduce its legitimacy, especially by persons who do not have any electoral mandate.”

Futhermore, he expressed that that restructuring would ensure representation of every part in the National Assembly