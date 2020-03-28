El-Rufai Orders Closure of Liberation College In Kaduna After Proprietor ‘Confessed’ To Raping A 9-yr-old Pupil

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has ordered the Kaduna Quality Assurance Authority (KASUPDA) to immediately withdraw the license of Liberation College and close it down, after the proprietor of the school, Mr. Samual Ejikeme ‘confessed’ to raping a 9-year-old pupil.

“KASUPDA should look into its development permit and take further action within two weeks. Mr. Ejikeme must be detained & vigorously prosecuted,” El-Rufai said in a tweet.

The state Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat M. Baba had tweeted:

“Parents with wards at Liberation College, behind Govt Model Sch, Trikania are advised to withdraw them from the school. Pic is Mr. Samuel Ejikeme, proprietor of the school, allegedly raped a 9-year old girl. He confessed on tape. We’re yet to establish if there are other victims.”

She continued:

“It is really troubling to hear that administrators and teachers who are supposed to be pillars of support and protection to our wards are turning predatory. Please parents should speak more to their daughters and sons to ease exposure of these beasts in human skin.”

